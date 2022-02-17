Colorful has this week introduced a new addition to its range of gaming laptops in the form of the X15 XS powered by a choice of 12th Generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors unsupported by GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate and Adaptive-Sync technology as well as Ray Tracing and DLSS technologies and features Storm Blade 2.0 Cooling Technology.

Equipped with a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD and RGB backlit keyboard the computer features audio in the form of Sound Blaster Cinema 6+ HD and supports connectivity via Wi-Fi 6 standards. The Colorful X15 XS GeForce RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop will start from $999 for i5 with 3050Ti and $1,099 for i7 with 3050Ti graphics.

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

“The all-new COLORFUL X15 XS gaming laptop is equipped with high-performance components and the latest technologies. Featuring the latest 12th generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, run the latest triple-A game titles at high FPS rates. With NVIDIA G-SYNC and DLSS support, enjoy smooth and stutter-free gameplays and further boost framerates on supported games. The COLORFUL X15 XS is fitted with a 15.6″ display with a 144 Hz refresh rate for fluid gameplays. The display also has 300 nits peak brightness for accurate colors and sharp images. It features a micro-edge screen design with an 86% screen-to-body ratio.”

“COLORFUL fitted the gaming laptop with the new Storm Blade 2.0 cooling technology with Freezing Mode. The thermal design features dual turbo fans with superfins, and a high-performance heatsink with four heat pipes. The gaming laptop has four cooling vents that improved airflow and cooling efficiency. For extreme cooling, users can activate Freezing Mode by pressing FN+1 which ramps up the cooling fans to turbo for maximum heat dissipation.”

Source : Colorful

