PNY GeForce RTX 3050 Series 8GB graphics cards introduced

PNY has this week introduced under announced the upcoming availability of its latest GeForce RTX 3050 Series 8GB graphics cards. The new cards will be launched under the companies XLR8 Gaming and PNY brands and will be equipped with 8 GB GDDR6 (128-bit) and available with both single and dual fan options depending on your needs. Full support for PCI Express 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 will be available, as well as EPIC-X RGB on REVEL editions.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. The cards will feature support for real-time ray tracing and come equipped with second generation RT cores for ray tracing and third generation Tensor cores for DLSS and AI applications.

RTX 3050 graphics card

“The GeForce RTX 3050 delivers improved throughput and efficiency versus the prior gen, for a huge leap in the performance as compared to the GeForce GTX 1650. Featuring 8 GB of high speed GDDR6 memory, combined with real-time ray tracing, these cards bring unparalleled in-game performance and realism to gamers everywhere. Gamers and content creators will experience boosted-performance with the GeForce RTX 3050, to get the most out of their system.”

“The new GeForce RTX 3050 models in the PNY lineup are available as part of the UPRISING and REVEL families of graphics cards and feature both single and dual fan coolers and select models feature EPIC-X RGB lighting. The 3 models offer impressive high-performance cooling and allow users to take advantage of the latest GeForce RTX technology in a variety of formfactor systems, including small formfactor systems providing cooling even during demanding games.”

“Stay up to date with GeForce Experience companion software, delivering the latest drivers, optimal settings, and new features. Utilize Game Ready Drivers and NVIDIA Studio Drivers to experience the best performance and stability in the top games and creative applications with the PNY GeForce RTX 3050. Capture and share your best gaming moments with NVIDIA ShadowPlay.”

Source : PNY

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals