Valve improves GeForce Now games streaming experience in Steam

Valve has this week announced new improvements for streaming games through the NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud game streaming service. back in 2019 code was discovered suggesting Steam cloud gaming service was in the works and now official documentation for a beta development stage has been published, confirming that Steam’s “Cloud Play” is on its way.

“Steam Cloud Play is currently in Beta and features are being added over time. We are now accepting a limited amount of games into the service as we continue to build features and server capacity for players. The first service we are connecting to Steam to allow users to play games from their Steam Library from the Cloud is Nvidia GeForce NOW. There are more details below about how to opt your game(s) into the service as well as answers to a few common questions below.

Currently Nvidia GeForce NOW is available in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. Currently, Steam users will need to download the GeForce Now client and connect their Steam account to the GFN service to play their Steam Library. The user may pay a subscription cost to use the GFN service. Customers will continue to acquire games on Steam the same way they do today, and partner payouts will remain the same.

These cloud services enable Steam users to play their Steam library in the cloud, one game at a time, like they can on their local PC. Developers must manually opt-in the games they wish to make available on GeForce NOW.

Below are instructions that show you how to sign up your game in Steamworks. We are using a whitelist of games that have signed up in Steamworks. Please make sure to take the steps below to ensure your Steam game is approved for GeForce NOW in Steamworks and will be available on the GFN service after it has been checked by NVIDIA.”

Source : Valve : Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals