Geely EX5 All-Electric SUV Arrives in UK from £31,990

The Geely EX5 is set to transform the UK automotive market as an affordable all-electric SUV that seamlessly blends state-of-the-art technology with premium features. With a competitive starting price of £31,990 OTR, the EX5 undercuts many of its competitors while delivering an impressive range of up to 267 miles (WLTP) and a wealth of advanced features. The EX5 is carefully designed to appeal to both private and fleet owners, positioning itself as an attractive choice for those in search of a cost-effective yet high-performing electric vehicle.

Uncompromising Performance and Cutting-Edge Features

At the heart of the Geely EX5 lies an advanced 11-in-one drive system that generates an impressive 218 PS (160 kW) of power, coupled with a 60.22 kWh LFP short blade battery. This combination not only ensures a smooth and exhilarating driving experience but also supports fast charging capabilities, allowing the vehicle to charge from 30% to 80% in a mere 20 minutes. The EX5 further distinguishes itself with groundbreaking features such as vehicle-to-load (3.3 kW) and vehicle-to-vehicle (6 kW) capabilities, making it an exceptionally versatile option for the modern driver.

The EX5’s interior is equally impressive, with a spacious and well-appointed cabin that offers ample room for passengers and cargo alike. The vehicle’s infotainment system is anchored by a large 15.4-inch central screen, providing intuitive access to navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings. Other notable features include a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and a premium audio system, ensuring a comfortable and engaging driving experience.

Accessible Pricing and Convenient Availability

The Geely EX5 is offered in three well-equipped trim levels: SE, Pro, and Max, catering to a range of budgets and preferences. The entry-level SE model starts at an attractive £31,990 OTR, while the mid-range Pro model is priced at £33,990 OTR. For those seeking the ultimate in luxury and performance, the top-of-the-line Max model is available at £36,990 OTR. Customers can now reserve their EX5 with a refundable £99 fee, with the first deliveries expected to commence in October 2025. As an added bonus, customers who purchase an EX5 during the launch period will receive a complimentary co-branded Andersen A3 7kW home charger, further enhancing the convenience and value of owning an electric vehicle.

Comprehensive Specifications and Warranty Coverage

The Geely EX5 features an impressive array of specifications that set it apart from its competitors. The vehicle’s 60.22 kWh LFP short blade battery provides ample power and range, while its fast charging capabilities ensure minimal downtime between drives. The EX5’s range of 255-267 miles (WLTP) is more than sufficient for most daily commutes and weekend getaways, making it a practical choice for a wide range of drivers.

In addition to its impressive performance, the EX5 also comes with a comprehensive warranty package. The vehicle is covered by a 6-year base warranty, with an additional 2 years of coverage available for added peace of mind. This extensive warranty coverage demonstrates Geely’s confidence in the quality and reliability of the EX5, providing customers with the assurance they need when investing in an electric vehicle.

A Compelling Option in the Electric Vehicle Market

The Geely EX5’s competitive pricing, advanced features, and impressive performance make it a standout option in the rapidly growing electric vehicle market. The vehicle’s partnerships with renowned companies such as Lotus Engineering and Octopus Energy further underscore its commitment to quality and sustainability, positioning it as a compelling choice for environmentally conscious consumers.

Whether you are a first-time electric vehicle buyer or an experienced EV enthusiast looking to upgrade, the Geely EX5 offers a comprehensive package that is well worth considering. With its combination of affordability, performance, and premium features, the EX5 is poised to make a significant impact on the UK automotive market and beyond.

Source Geely



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals