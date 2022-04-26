Protect your personal belongings with the Gaze security camera

Gaze is a new personal security camera that allows you to protect your belongings wherever you may be. Specifically created to prevent theft before it happens and scare away any possible seeds or third parties tampering with your personal belongings.

Gaze can assist you when prosecuting perpetrators if the worst should ever happen. Equipped with a 200° fisheye lens the security cameras capable of recording loops and weighs just 65 g. Supporting connections via both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi the camera is now available on Kickstarter.

“Gaze is equipped with a 3-digit smart digital lock. When Gaze is locked (Gaze Mode – Anti-theft), the vibration sensor and alarm system will be activated. When unauthorized movement is detected, the security alarm will sound continuously until it is unlocked by the user – attracting the attention of the user and people nearby.”

Gaze Security camera

With the assumption that the Gaze crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Gaze security camera project watch the promotional video below.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $80 or £62 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Gaze uses a high transmittance 200-degree fisheye lens, which vastly increases Gaze’s field of view – ensuring everything in its surroundings is recorded. Gaze clearly capture the face of anyone approaching from all directions – the closer the clearer. Discovering the details in daily life – Gaze has a wider field of view than human eyes, coupled with advanced image processing technology, it captures every tiny detail in FHD. You will see more with Gaze.”

“Since Gaze is designed for a specific purpose, vital components such as battery and memory card are built-in with a robust structural design, making it difficult to be removed. Outer case design prioritizes anti-collision with stress test performed and has applied industry-standard o-rings to the whole device to be waterproof.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the security camera, jump over to the official Gaze crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals