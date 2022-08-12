Raspberry Pi enthusiasts and electronic enthusiasts may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website this week providing details on how to build your very own Raspberry Pi IoT security camera. Classed as an advance project the builder should take approximately six hours to complete depending on your skill set and uses a Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC together with an official Raspberry Pi Camera Module V2 and a HC-SR501 PIR motion detector. The Picamera2 software has been used in the build and a Web server to preserve camera images using render.com

IoT security camera

“We’ll create a smart camera control system to secure any room in your house in a few steps: The system takes a picture every time a motion is detected, for which we’ll use a motion detection module.The system takes a picture every time a motion is detected, for which we’ll use a motion detection module. The picture is saved on a remote server. Through a dashboard accessing the server, you can look at all the events, including the photo and a timestamp. We’ll save the last 500 events and clean up all the older ones.”

“To detect a movement, we will need some piece of software that reads the values from the PIR and notifies us. A simple version of such an application is available in Python on GitHub. There is a risk the sensor does not notify the system every time it detects a movement because there is an internal timer that prevents the system from continuously sending a movement signal (to avoid triggering an action too often). The timer is configurable using a potentiometer as described in the article Testing a PIR | PIR Motion Sensor | Adafruit Learning System.”

Source : Hackster.io

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals