Garmin tactix 7 AMOLED Edition smartwatch unveiled

Garmin has launched its latest smartwatch, the new Garmin tactix 7 AMOLED Edition, the device comes with an AMOLED display and it has night vision mode, an adaptive display, Red SHift mode and a heart rate sensor.

The tactix 7 AMOLED Edition is built to a military standard (MIL-STD-810) for thermal, shock and water performance, water-rated to 10 ATM1 and can remain mission-ready for up to 31 days. Button guards with reinforced metal lugs are paired with a carbon gray DLC (diamond-like coating) titanium bezel, a scratch-resistant sapphire lens, fiber-reinforced polymer housing and titanium rear cover, and black tactical nylon QuickFit® bands. What’s more, the smartwatch’s rugged yet sophisticated design allows for seamless transitions from the field to formal functions.

During night operations, the smartwatch provides a built-in multi-LED flashlight providing quick access to a bright, steady light in either white or green. While in NVG mode, the AMOLED display dims to levels functional to the primary user (including those wearing night optic devices) but nearly invisible to anyone else.

In sensitive locations, customers can utilise Stealth Mode which turns off wireless communications but still collects distances traveled and biometric data without recording location data. Leveraging this feature allows the watch to be used and even upload logged data – while concealing its location, which is typically visible through popular mobile training apps.

You can find out more information about the new Garmin tactix 7 AMOLED Edition smartwatch over at Garmin at the link below, the device is now available to order in the UK and pricing starts at £1,199.99.

Source Garmin



