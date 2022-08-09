Garmin Enduro 2 ultra performance sports watch unveiled

Garmin has launched its latest performance sports watch, the Garmin Enduro 2 and this model gets a range of upgrades over the previous model.

The upgrades include a 40 percent longer battery and it will last up to 150 hours between charges in GPS mode and it comes with solar charging.

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the Enduro™ 2 ultraperformance multisport GPS smartwatch. Purpose built for endurance athletes, the rugged yet lightweight Enduro 2 includes built-in TopoActive maps with multicontinent coverage, a superbright LED flashlight and Garmin’s exclusive SatIQ™ technology to help optimise battery performance. What’s more, enhanced solar harvesting provides up to 46 days in smartwatch mode and up to 150 hours in GPS mode1 to outlast the longest ultra race or greatest adventure.

“Ultraperformance athletes know what commitment means, and Enduro 2 is a trusted tool that can aid and enhance the training and recovery process,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Now with built-in mapping, music, Garmin best-in-class battery life and growing list of performance features, Enduro 2 is a must-have for any endurance athlete.”

You can find out more details about the new Garmin Enduro performance sports watch over at Garmin at the link below, the watch is now available to buy for £929.99.

Source Garmin

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals