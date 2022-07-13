Garmin Edge Explore 2 cycling computer launched

Garmin has unveiled its latest cycling computer, the Garmin Edge Explore 2, the device is compatible with normal road bikes and also with eBikes.

The Edge Explore 2 comes with a 3-inch touchscreen display and it has up to 16 hours of battery life in normal mode and up to 24 hours in power save mode.

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the Edge® Explore 2 and Edge Explore 2 Power Mount Bundle, dependable and easy-to-use GPS cycling navigators that will guide riders through their next adventure. Featuring up to 16 hours of battery life in demanding use and up to 24 hours in battery saver mode, the Edge Explore 2 series is preloaded with intuitive, high-contrast Garmin cycle maps so riders can view popular roads and trails, high-traffic areas and searchable points of interest – all from a 3-inch touchscreen that is responsive and easy to read in all riding conditions. What’s more, the new Edge Power Mount, included with the Edge Explore 2 Power, lets eBike riders constantly power their Edge, so they can capture every eBike ride from start to finish.1



“Whether you’re a casual bike rider, eBike rider or anything in between, the Edge Explore 2 series is ready for wherever the journey takes you,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Simple to set up and ready to use right out of the box, these GPS cycling navigators boast high-contrast maps and new eBike features, making them the perfect companion for your next escape.”

You can find out more details about the new Garmin Edge Explore 2 cycling computer over at Garmin at the link below. Pricing for the device starts at £249.99.

Source Garmin

