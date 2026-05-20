What the New Garmin Cirqa and Vivosmart 6 Leak Actually Reveals

Garmin’s upcoming wearables, the Vivosmart 6 and Circa, have sparked significant interest following recent leaks, which TechAvid explores in detail. The Vivosmart 6 is set to include built-in GPS, a long-awaited upgrade from its predecessor, allowing users to track outdoor activities without relying on a smartphone. Meanwhile, the Circa takes a different approach as a screenless recovery band, designed for 24/7 wear and offering health insights through Garmin Connect. These devices reflect Garmin’s effort to cater to both fitness-focused users and those prioritizing recovery, highlighting a shift toward more specialized solutions in the wearable market.

Understand how these devices aim to meet distinct user needs with their unique features. Explore the Vivosmart 6’s enhanced sleep tracking and HRV monitoring, which provide deeper insights into stress and recovery and learn why its $150 to $180 price range positions it as an accessible yet advanced fitness tracker. Delve into the Circa’s subscription-free model and minimalist design, which make it an appealing choice for users seeking privacy and simplicity. This interview offers a detailed breakdown of what these devices bring to the table and how they might shape Garmin’s position in the competitive wearable landscape.

Garmi Vivosmart 6 & Circa

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Garmin is set to launch two new wearables, the Vivosmart 6 and Garmin Circa, in late spring or early summer 2024, targeting diverse fitness and recovery needs.

The Vivosmart 6 introduces built-in GPS, over 30 workout profiles (including wheelchair tracking), enhanced sleep and HRV metrics and an upgraded display, priced between $150 and $180.

The Garmin Circa is a screenless recovery band focused on privacy and recovery metrics, featuring a one-time purchase model at $420 with no subscription fees.

Both devices integrate with Garmin Connect, offering robust health insights, with the Circa designed as a discreet secondary wearable available in two sizes and colors.

Garmin aims to differentiate itself from competitors like Fitbit and Whoop by addressing specific user needs, such as advanced tracking features and subscription-free models, to appeal to a wide range of users.

Vivosmart 6: A Comprehensive Fitness Tracker

The Garmin Vivosmart 6 is poised to deliver meaningful upgrades over its predecessor, the Vivosmart 5, making it a compelling choice for fitness enthusiasts. A key enhancement is the addition of built-in GPS, a significant improvement over the previous model, which relied on smartphone connectivity for GPS tracking. This feature allows users to monitor distance and pace with greater accuracy during outdoor activities, offering more convenience and independence.

Key features of the Vivosmart 6 include:

Over 30 workout profiles , including wheelchair activity tracking, making sure inclusivity and accessibility for a wide range of users.

, including wheelchair activity tracking, making sure inclusivity and accessibility for a wide range of users. Enhanced sleep metrics and heart rate variability (HRV) monitoring , providing deeper insights into recovery, stress levels and overall health.

and , providing deeper insights into recovery, stress levels and overall health. An upgraded display for improved readability, making it easier to view stats and notifications at a glance.

With an anticipated price range of $150 to $180, the Vivosmart 6 positions itself as a versatile and affordable option for users seeking a feature-rich fitness tracker. Its combination of advanced tracking capabilities and user-friendly design makes it suitable for both casual users and dedicated athletes.

Garmin Circa: Minimalist Design with Maximum Impact

For those who prefer a more discreet and straightforward approach to health tracking, the Garmin Circa offers a unique solution. This screenless recovery band is designed for 24/7 wear, focusing on delivering actionable health insights without the distraction of a display. Its minimalist design makes it ideal for users who value subtlety, privacy and functionality.

The Circa distinguishes itself with the following features:

A one-time purchase model , priced at approximately $420 , eliminating the need for recurring subscription fees often associated with similar devices.

, priced at approximately , eliminating the need for recurring subscription fees often associated with similar devices. Seamless integration with Garmin Connect , providing access to robust data analytics and health insights without additional costs.

, providing access to robust data analytics and health insights without additional costs. Two size options and two color choices—black and French gray—making sure a comfortable and stylish fit for various preferences.

Designed with recovery metrics in mind, the Circa is particularly appealing as a secondary wearable for users who want to monitor their health discreetly. Its focus on privacy and affordability makes it a standout option in the premium recovery band market.

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How Garmin Stacks Up Against Competitors

Garmin’s upcoming devices are entering a competitive wearable technology market, where brands like Fitbit and Whoop dominate. Fitbit recently introduced the Fitbit Air, a budget-friendly tracker priced at $99, targeting cost-conscious consumers. In contrast, Garmin is focusing on specialized needs with the Vivosmart 6 and Circa, offering advanced features that cater to specific user preferences.

The Vivosmart 6 stands out with its built-in GPS and extensive workout profiles, appealing to fitness enthusiasts who demand detailed tracking capabilities. Meanwhile, the Circa’s screenless design and subscription-free model provide a unique alternative for users prioritizing recovery and long-term affordability. By addressing these distinct needs, Garmin aims to carve out a niche in the wearable market, offering solutions that go beyond basic fitness tracking.

What to Expect from the Launch

Both the Vivosmart 6 and Circa are rumored to debut in May or June 2024, strategically timed to capture attention ahead of the peak fitness season. These devices are expected to appeal to a broad audience, ranging from casual fitness enthusiasts to dedicated athletes. Garmin’s focus on addressing common pain points, such as the need for built-in GPS or avoiding subscription fees, positions these wearables as practical and user-focused solutions.

As the launch date approaches, anticipation continues to build around how these devices will perform in real-world scenarios. Whether you’re looking for a feature-packed fitness tracker or a discreet recovery band, Garmin’s latest offerings promise to deliver tools that align with your fitness and wellness goals.

Media Credit: TechAvid



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