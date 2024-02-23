Samsung Galaxy Fit3 fitness tracker launched

Samsung has added a new fitness tracker to its range with the launch of the Galaxy Fit3, the device is equipped with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display, which is 45% larger than the previous model, and it can be used to track over 100 different workout types.

The Galaxy Fit3 is Samsung’s latest wearable device and boasts an aluminum body with a wider display, allowing users to keep track of their health and wellness data — from daily workouts to peaceful sleep — straight from their wrists, around the clock.

“In this new era of wellness, users desire a more comprehensive understanding of their health and Samsung has committed to providing users with advanced health monitoring tools to help them along their wellness journey,” said Blue Avelino, Head of Mobile Experience for Samsung Electronics Philippines. “As our newest fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit3 underscores our commitment to providing accessible resources that encourage everyday wellness and inspire everyone to work on their best self.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Fit3 fitness tracker over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the device will go on sale from today in a range of countries and it will come in a choice of three colors, silver, gray, and pink gold.

Source Samsung



