Sybil garden robot weeds, plants and cares for your garden

If you are not the most green fingered of gardeners and would like a little help to look after your vegetable plot or garden you may be interested in a new smart garden robot called Sybil. Designed to automatically weed, plant seeds and care for your garden the unique robot has been created by Sterling Robotics based in California and uses a neural network combined with true vision to help map out your garden allowing Sybil to tend for it 24/7.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $297 or £401 (depending on current exchange rates). If the SS campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the SS garden robot project checkout the promotional video below.

“Over time, Sybil learns what spots of the garden need more attention than others, further maximizing battery usage. By default, if no plants are detected in the garden area after the maps created, Sybil will begin to plan seeds all on her own. Seeds will then be planted as needed, or at first setup if no other plants are found. Sybil can tell the difference between weeds and any crops you have growing in the garden.”

“Using machine learning and a neural network trained with over 140 thousand samples, Sybil will ignore any plants that are supposed to be there. Once a weed is detected, Sybil will drive over it cutting down the invading plant. The dead plant will fall into the dirt, making sure all it’s nutrients are returned to the garden. This location is then pinned on the map for future cutting. Over time Sybil will learn the problematic areas of the garden, further maximizing battery usage. The cutting arm is then retracted to avoid getting tangled or caught on any plants or parts of your garden”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the garden robot, jump over to the official SS crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals