ismartgate garage door opener supports Apple Homekit, Alexa, Google and IFTTT

ismartgate has created a range of garage door openers that can be controlled directly from your smartphone as well as providing instant feedback on when your garage door is open or closed by both notifications and video. The system supports a variety of platforms including Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and IFTTTT.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Remote Alerts & Control – ismartgate PRO garage allows you to remotely open and close up to THREE garage doors from anywhere from your smartphone, tablet, PC and Apple Watch. Receive alerts when door is open, closed or left open for more than 10 minutes. You can even set alerts for garage temperature, to either open garage door when door is too hot or close the garage when too cold. The PRO version includes the option to be installed with wired sensors, for commercial applications with several cycles per day.

Video Recording & Monitoring – ismartgate allows you to integrate any existing IP Camera to the system, for total control of multiple garage doors with ismartgate access app. ismartgate will even record events in the garage and store up to 1GB of activity locally (not in the cloud) for your convenience and safety (about 7 days of activity in residential environments). Check all recorded events anytime from anywhere from any device. Useful security feature when there is a theft or incident in the garage! With the PRO version you can link up to three different IP Cameras to one device.

User Management & Calendar of Events – ismartgate system includes a user management feature that will allow you to grant, deny and modify access to different users from anywhere. You can restrict access by time (hourly), location (local or remote) and by door (only PRO version). The ismartgate system does include a calendar of events as well, for you to check all activity in the garage and monitor who gets in and out and when.

Customizable App – ismartgate comes with a new app design, made to attend requests and demands from our end users. Therefore, you can now choose the type of button you want (up-down or left-right), see all your doors in just one screen (only PRO version), assign a open/close music to all your doors (only PRO version) and upload a picture of your garage door when open or closed to check status.

Features of the iSmartgate garage door opener include :

– Works with all garage door openers made after 1993 except with Chamberlain, Liftmaster, and Craftsman openers with Security+ 2. 0 technology

– For use on up to 3 doors

– Voice control and universal home integration—Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Echo, and IFTTT

– Creates its own Wi-Fi field for local use only

– Can be connected to owner’s Wi-Fi network

Source : iSmartgate : 9to5Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals