DuoX quick charging 120W USB-C GaN charger

The Loopingtech DuoX 120W GaN charger is a small compact fast charger capable of charging a wide variety of different devices from smartphones to laptops. The GaN charger delivers a maximum power of 120W and allows you to charge 2 devices with its 2 USB-C ports. A single port provides an output power of 100W, and when performing individually, each port delivers an output of 60W.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $49 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 21% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the DuoX campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the DuoX GaN charger project play the promotional video below.

“The Loopingtech 65W Charger also utilizess the latest gallium nitride (GaN) technology, and although it’s as small as a popsicle, it holds a lot of power. With a Loopingtech 65WCharger, an iPhone 12 can be charged up to 60% in 30 minutes, and a MacBook Air can be fully charged in just 1.5 hours. The maximum USB-PD Type-C output power is 65W, and, the internal charging controller makes it compatible with most portable devices.”

The DuoX lightweight charger can support 2 x USB-C connections simultaneously and is roughly the size of a credit card. Utilizing dual Gallium Nitride (GaN) cores and dual transformers, the charger powers devices faster while causing no damage to the battery.

“The charger is powered by the 3rd Generation Semiconductor material – Gallium Nitride(GaN), which can minimize volume, improve power density, and provide higher voltage and a larger current. “

“The Loopingtech DuoX 120W GaN Charger is as small as a credit card. It has a compact size but a powerful core, the maximum output power is 120W and can charge two devices simultaneously. It is also compatible with most devices on the market.”

Source : Kickstarter

