OXS S2 Thunder Lite gaming soundbar

The OXS S2 Thunder Lite is a compact gaming soundbar that aims to transform the audio experience for gamers and multimedia enthusiasts alike. Designed with small room setups in mind, this innovative soundbar delivers exceptional sound performance, making it an ideal addition to any gaming or entertainment space. The Thunder Lite is engineered to enhance the audio experience across various platforms, including TVs, phones, and PCs, thanks to its advanced features and versatile connectivity options.

Soundbar Designed for Gaming

One of the standout features of the OXS S2 Thunder Lite is its Virtual Surround Sound mode. This expertly tuned mode provides a wider frequency range, ensuring that every audio detail, from subtle footsteps to explosive sound effects, is heard with crystal clarity. The immersive audio experience offered by the Virtual Surround Sound mode is particularly beneficial in competitive gaming scenarios, where audio cues can make the difference between victory and defeat. Whether players are immersed in adventure, racing, RPG, or RTS games, the Thunder Lite’s Virtual Surround Sound mode keeps them fully engaged in the action, providing a more realistic and captivating gaming experience.

Immersive Virtual Surround Sound

The OXS S2 Thunder Lite offers a range of connectivity options, including Bluetooth, TV ARC, USB-C, AUX, and Optical, making it compatible with a wide variety of devices. This versatility allows users to easily connect the soundbar to their preferred gaming platform, ensuring a seamless audio experience. The compact design of the Thunder Lite, measuring just 45 cm in width and 7.3 cm in height, makes it an ideal choice for those with limited space. Despite its small size, the soundbar packs a punch, delivering powerful and immersive sound that belies its compact form factor. The Thunder Lite also features a wall-mountable design, providing users with the flexibility to position the soundbar according to their preferences and room layout.

Enhanced Bass and Easy Control

In addition to its Virtual Surround Sound mode, the OXS S2 Thunder Lite features an integrated bass pipe that enhances low-frequency sounds, adding depth and richness to the audio experience. This bass enhancement is particularly noticeable in games with explosive sound effects and powerful soundtracks, creating a more immersive and engaging gaming environment. The Thunder Lite also comes with a remote control, allowing users to easily access and adjust settings without interrupting their gaming sessions. The remote control provides convenient access to volume control, sound mode selection, and other key functions, ensuring that users can fine-tune their audio experience to their liking.

Pricing & Availability

The OXS S2 Thunder Lite is currently available for purchase on Amazon US and Amazon UK at a discounted price of $99.99/£99.99 with an available coupon, making it an affordable yet high-quality option for gamers looking to upgrade their audio setup without breaking the bank. The original price of $149.99/£139.99 represents excellent value for the features and performance offered by this compact gaming soundbar.

For those interested in further enhancing their gaming setup, OXS offers a range of complementary products designed to elevate the overall gaming experience. From high-definition monitors that provide stunning visuals to ergonomic gaming chairs that ensure comfort during extended gaming sessions, OXS has a variety of products that work in harmony with the Thunder Lite soundbar. Additionally, investing in high-quality gaming peripherals, such as mechanical keyboards and precision gaming mice, can further enhance gaming performance and enjoyment, creating a comprehensive and immersive gaming setup.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals