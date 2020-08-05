ASUS RT-AX86U and RT-AX82U gaming routers from $230

ASUS has introduced two new gaming Routers to its range in the form of the RT-AX86U and RT-AX82U, designed to provide high performance dual-band WiFi 6 (802.11ax)connectivity. Created to offer a more stable gaming network via both wireless and Ethernet the RT-AX86U is an upgraded version of the best-selling RT-AC86U.

Thanks to the gaming router support for WiFi 6 technology, speeds of up to 5700 Mbps are capable from the RT-AX86U and NVIDIA GeForce NOW recommends the new router. The RT-AX82U delivers WiFi 6 speeds up to 5400 Mbps as well as being equipped with Aura RGB dynamic lighting effects.

The free ASUS Router app includes the new Mobile Game Mode, provides gamers with one-touch mobile gaming acceleration and automatically prioritizing all traffic from the device running the ASUS Router app to ensure the best possible gaming experience says ASUS.

Features of the new ASUS RT-AX86U gaming router :

– New-generation WiFi 6 – Enjoy ultrafast speeds up to 5700 Mbps with the latest WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and 160MHz channels

– Mobile Game Mode – Minimize lag and latency for mobile gaming with just a tap on the ASUS Router app

– True 2 Gbps wired and wireless speeds – Aggregated 2 Gbps WAN connections, wired 2.5 Gbps port and WiFi 6

– ASUS AiMesh support – Create a flexible, seamless whole-home mesh network with AiMesh-compatible routers

– Commercial-grade home network security – Lifetime free ASUS AiProtection Pro, powered by Trend Micro™, with WPA3 and advanced Parental Controls to protect your home

“ASUS and NVIDIA are delivering low-latency game streaming to supported devices connected to the RT-AX86U. For wired gaming devices, one of the LAN ports on RT-AX86U is also a dedicated Gaming Port that prioritizes any wired device connected to it. RT-AX86U is a GeForce NOW recommended router for the very best cloud gaming experience, and Open NAT takes the complexity out of port forwarding with an easy three-step configuration process. Adaptive QoS can be configured to prioritize traffic from different kinds of apps, including games, so network bottlenecks should be a thing of the past. The RT-AX82U is in the process of being accepted into the GeForce NOW recommended program. GeForce NOW is an open cloud gaming service that lets people play their PC game libraries, streamed from world-class NVIDIA GPUs in the cloud.”

– ASUS RT-AX86U will be available in August 2020 in North America for $249.99.

– ASUS RT-AX82U will be available in August 2020 in North America for $229.99.

Source : ASUS

