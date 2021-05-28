Zotac Magnus One mini gaming PC desktop with NVIDIA RTX 3060

Zotac has created a powerful yet small gaming desktop computer which measures just 10.5″ x 9″ x 5″ and takes the form of the new Zotac ZBOX Magnus One ECM53060C, powered by an Intel Core i5-10400 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. The mini gaming system is capable of accepting 64GB of DDR4-2666 memory thanks to the inclusion of two SODIMM slots, and Acer has included a 2.5 inch drive bay and two M.2 2280 PCie x4 slots enabling you to set up a wide variety of different storage configurations.

Features of the many barebones gaming desktop PC include:

– 8.3 liter compact chassis

– 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

– ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6

– Up to 64GB DDR4-2666 memory support

– 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1 x HDMI 1.4 (integrated)

– 4 x USB 3.1 GEN2, 4 x USB 3.0 (1 Type-C)

– Killer WiFi, Gigabit and 2.5Gbps Ethernet

– 500W 80+ Platinum power supply

– Creator Ready / 4K Ready / Gaming Ready / VR Ready

“Empower everything in one incredibly powerful, versatile Mini PC. MAGNUS ONE boasts the ultimate performance in an all-new and compact design. It is the first Mini PC taking advantage of the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 3060 graphics card for high-fidelity ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features with DLSS. Paired with a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor, upgradable memory and storage support, full-range connectivity options with Killer networking, MAGNUS ONE has the do-it-all capability to deliver the best experience for daily tasks, gaming, entertainment, content creation and business.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Zotac : Liliputing

