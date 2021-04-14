New CORSAIR ONE a200 and i200 gaming PC systems from $3,800

If you’re in the market for a compact gaming PC you may be interested know that Corsair has introduced their new CORSAIR ONE a200 and CORSAIR ONE i200 gaming PC systems. Making them available to purchase from $3,800. Watch the videos below to learn more about each system and its components featuring a choice between both Intel and AMD processors depending on your preference. The CORSAIR ONE a200 is equipped with a 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, while the CORSAIR ONE i200 features a new 11th Gen Intel Core CPU, up to a Core i9-11900K.

“Create something amazing with the CORSAIR ONE PRO a200 Compact Workstation-Class PC, combining a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics, and award-winning CORSAIR components in an amazingly small form-factor. Experience true workstation performance and quiet operation thanks to a convection-assisted liquid cooling system, and accelerate your productivity with support for four simultaneous 4K HDR displays.”

“The CORSAIR ONE i200 Compact Gaming PC is a truly unique desktop PC, combining an 11th Gen Intel Core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics, and award-winning CORSAIR components in an amazingly small form-factor. Experience bleeding-edge performance and quiet operation thanks to a convection-assisted liquid cooling system, and multi-task with support for four simultaneous 4K HDR displays.”

Source : CORSAIR

