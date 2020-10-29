HyperX Pulsefire Haste lightweight gaming mouse

HyperX the gaming peripheral arm of Kingston Technology has this week announced the availability of its new gaming mouse in the form of the HyperX Pulsefire Haste. As the name suggests the minimal design has been specifically created to provide gamers with a lightweight gaming mouse. Weighing 59 g the Pulsefire Haste utilises an ultra-light honeycomb hex shell design that offers quicker movements and increased ventilation.

Pulsefire Haste features TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches with 60M click durability, six programmable buttons and onboard memory to save a custom profile through HyperX NGENUITY software. as well as providing four pre-set DPI settings – 400, 800, 1600, and 3200 DPI and using a Pixart 3335 sensor for accurate tracking and native DPI settings up to 16,000 DPI.

“Pulsefire Haste is built with low-friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates for effortless glide movement. This ultra-lightweight mouse also utilises a HyperFlex USB cable designed to reduce tension and resistance for easier mouse movements with the use of light and flexible paracord material.”

“HyperX continues to meet the ever-changing needs of gamers at all levels, including those looking for a lightweight, multi-platform compatible mouse designed for top gaming performance,” said Bianca Walter, Business Manager, HyperX EMEA. “Pulsefire Haste combines HyperX’s high-quality design and comfort in an ultra-lightweight solution for quicker in-game movements and accuracy. In addition, the included grip tape aims to improve this further, helping players effortlessly mirror their movements in-world.”

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse is priced at £49.99 or €59.99 from the HyperX’s online store.

Source : HyperX

