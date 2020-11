Razer has partnered with developers CD Projekt RED to create a unique gaming mouse in the form of the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition to accompany the imminent launch of the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 game. “Think you’re ready for Night City? A word of advice: to survive in the big leagues, you need gear that always takes it to the Edge. With the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a companion as slick or as deadly when it comes to taking on the streets.”

The Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is powered by Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology, backed by a super stable wireless performance that’s 25% faster than any other wireless tech available says Razer. As well as being equipped with Optical Mouse Switches that offer a super fast 0.2ms response time for every click.

“In Cyberpunk 2077, words don’t always do the trick. Make them see the point (or several) with some clean gunwork courtesy of the mouse’s Razer™ Focus+ Optical Sensor—designed with an industry-leading 20,000 DPI with 99.6% resolution accuracy and intelligent functions.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Razer : TPU

