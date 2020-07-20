BenQ MOBIUZ gaming monitor range introduced

BenQ as introduced its new MOBIUZ gaming monitors are equipped with the latest visual optimization tech says BenQ. For instance the MOBIUZ models EX2510 and EX2710 offer FreeSync Premium, 144 Hz HRR (High Refresh Rate), and 1 ms MPRT for completely seamless display, together with 99% coverage of the sRGB color space means you will never have to compromise on color.

“We saw a need for monitors that make the most of high-budget AAA games,” explains Jason Lee, BenQ Product Marketing Manager. “MOBIUZ features proprietary tech that lets users fully appreciate and benefit from the awesome graphics and full-range audio in today’s hottest titles.”

“Inspired by the Mobius strip, these displays are engineered for endless immersion. They tackle the ideal gaming experience with a user-focused, three-pronged approach: graphics, audio, and comfort. It’s all in the details. Wind blowing through fields of grass. Skin that looks realistic. Hidden clues or evil foes tucked into shadowy corners. That’s the difference patented HDRi adaptive technology makes. It assesses the content on your screen and ambient light conditions, then delivers images with precise detail, vivid color, and contrast the amplify your ability and experience. The IPS panel makes color look its best from any angle, so you can enjoy the view with friends. MOBIUZ is like a doorway into your latest challenge. It’s tempting to say game graphics can’t get any better than with HDRi. And yet, they can.”

“Two 2.5 W speakers and an integrated DSP (Digital Signal Processor) work as your auditory allies. The treVolo team of engineers built in selectable customized sound modes to match your content. Sure, most of the time, you’ll use Game mode for full intensity. But, when you’re streaming Netflix movies or watching YouTube, you have other options. Cinema modes delivers realistic audio and Pop/Live makes the most of music and vocals.”

Source : BenQ : TPU

