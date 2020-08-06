World’s first HDMI 2.1 Certified gaming monitors introduced by ASUS

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has this week the imminent availability of a new 43 inch gaming monitor which is also the world’s first gaming monitor to receive HDMI 2.1 certification. Passing all compatibility and validation tests conducted by leading Allion Labs.

Compatible with next-generation consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X the HDMI 2.1 is capable of providing a bandwidth up to 48 Gbps to support 4K UHD or 3840 x 2160 resoltuions, with variable refresh rates up to 120 Hz.

Auto Low Latency also enables the game console to control the processing mode of the display, prioritizing low latency or processing quality depending on the content. Allion Labs subjected the monitor to stringent Fixed Rate Link (FRL) tests, including FRL Electrical, FRL Pixel Decoding and FRL Protocol tests, to ensure full compatibility with upcoming HDMI 2.1 devices.

“ROG is the first partner to provide a HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor for certification. As a leading test lab in the world, it’s our mission to assure products or services before they are launched. We are thrilled to be part of the success of ROG and this groundbreaking gaming monitor,” said Brian Shih, Vice President of Logo & HW Validation Consulting at Allion Labs.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet By ASUS, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU : VC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals