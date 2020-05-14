New Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop launches May 21st 2020

Dell has this week unveiled their new Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop which is now equipped with an upgrade offering the ability to install up to an Intel Core i9-10980HK octa-core processor, supported by up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q graphics or AMD Radeon 5500M if you prefer, together with up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 10TB of SSD storage.

“Introducing the Alienware m15 R3 and m17 R3, laptops for gamers looking for a thin yet powerful machine. Not only does the new generation elevate power and performance, but it also delivers improved Alienware Cryo-Tech™ cooling technology and up to 12-phase voltage graphics regulation.”

The newly updated Alienware m15 R3 will be available to purchase in just a few days time from May 21st 2020 onwards priced from $1,500 upwards. Different display options will be available when ordering the Alienware m15 gaming laptop :

– 1920 x 1080 pixel 144 Hz 7ms 300-nits 72-percent color gamut

– 1920 x 1080 pixel 144 Hz 7ms 300-nits 72-percent color gamut + NVIDIA G-Sync

– 1920 x 1080 pixel 300Hz 3ms 300-nits 100-percent sRGB color gamut

– 3840 x 2160 60Hz 1ms 400-nits 100-percent DCI-P3 color gamut

Other features of the Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop include Killer Ethernet 3000 offering speeds up to 2.5GHz and Killer WiFi 6 AX1650. Together with the ability to install up to three solid state drives with RAID0 support, RGB backlit keyboard and woofer and tweeter speaker system. The latest Alienware m15 R3 laptop also includes an advanced cooling system comprising of 4 copper-alloy heat pipes, a vapor chamber, and fans.

For more details, full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official Dell website.

Source : Dell

