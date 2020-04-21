New HyperX Stinger Core 7.1 gaming headsets introduced

HyperX has this week introduced two new additions to its Stinger range of gaming headsets announcing the imminent availability of the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core 7.1 and HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset.

The both of the new gaming headsets offer virtual surround sound to provide a more immersive in-game audio experience and are equipped with 40 mm directional drivers to deliver high-quality sound with pinpoint audio precision says HyperX.

Other features of both Stinger Core 7.1 gaming headsets include a lightweight design with each headset weighing in at just under 245 grams, as well as adjustable steel sliders, intuitive volume control on the headset earcup, and swivel-to-mute noise-canceling microphone.

“HyperX is excited to expand its Cloud Stinger gaming headset family with two new 7.1 surround sound headsets for gamers looking for an economic headset,” said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. “With students, parents and gamers working and playing at home more than ever, HyperX has expanded the Stinger product line to offer more affordable headsets.”

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core + 7.1 Surround Sound Specifications:

Part Number: HHSS1C-AA-BK/G

Headphone Driver: Dynamic, 40 mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response:20Hz-20 kHz

Impedance: 16 Ω

Sound pressure level: 103dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz

T.H.D.: ≤ 2%

Weight: 240 g

Cable length: 2.5 m

Connection type: 3.5 mm plug (4 pole)

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 50Hz-18 kHz

Sensitivity: -40dBV (1 V/Pa at 1 kHz)

USB Adapter

Weight: 12 g

Cable length: 0.15 m

HyperX Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 Surround Sound Specifications:

Part Number: HHSS1C-BA-BK/G

Headphone Driver: Dynamic, 40 mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response:20Hz-20kHz

Impedance: 16 Ω

Sound pressure level: 103dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz

T.H.D.: ≤ 2%

Weight: 244 g

Cable length and type: USB charge cable (0.5 m)

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 50 Hz-18 kHz

Sensitivity: -40dBV (1 V/Pa at 1 kHz)

Battery life: 17 hours

Wireless Range: 2.4 GHz, Up to 20 meters

Source : HyperX

