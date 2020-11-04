Corsair HS70 Bluetooth gaming headset launches for $100

Corsair have introduced a new Bluetooth gaming headset that can also be used via a wired connection if preferred. Featuring custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, the gaming headset is the latest addition to the companies HS Series of headsets and is priced at for $100 or £100. Offering gamers two wired connection options – high-fidelity 24-bit / 96 kHz USB and 3.5 mm – along with Bluetooth, the HS70 hedaset simultaneously mixes wired gaming audio on Switch, PS4/PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Series S, or PC and wireless Bluetooth audio from a mobile device.

” The Corsair HS70 Bluetooth Gaming Headset delivers both comfort and quality with memory foam ear pads and built to last thanks to its lightweight and durable construction. Connect to Switch, PS4, Xbox, or PC with high-fidelity USB or 3.5mm for game audio while simultaneously connecting to your mobile device for.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Bluetooth audio like the Switch mobile app. Make sure you’re heard with a fully detachable, noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone. on-ear volume and mute controls make it easy to adjust audio on-the-fly, while Corsair iCUE software lets you fine-tune all of your settings from a single intuitive interface.”

For more information and full specifications jump over to the official Corsair HS70 Bluetooth gaming headset product page by following the link below.

Source : Corsair

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals