Maingear Rush Gaming Desktop Series PC systems unveiled

Maingear has unveiled its new Rush Gaming Desktop Series of computer systems this week with prices starting from $1,900. The custom RUSH systems include options to install up to two NVIDIA TITAN RTX graphics cards, supported by the latest Intel 10980XE or AMD 3990X processors and up to 128 GB of DDR4-3600 RAM.

Maingear is also making available a selection of top-tier ASUS ROG ATX and E-ATX motherboards, and a full range of ultra-fast NVMe SSDs. The chassis offers a solid steel interior construction, easily accessible tempered glass side and front panels, together with an “exquisite aluminum exterior” says Maingear. With multiple front-facing USB 3.0 ports and a USB Type-C port complete the expertly crafted RUSH chassis.

“The MAINGEAR RUSH is a powerhouse system designed to push the limits of what hardcore gamers can achieve,” said Wallace Santos, founder and CEO of MAINGEAR. “We have married best in class gaming hardware, from today’s leading brands such as ASUS, with our custom-engineered APEX liquid cooling solution. Every element of the RUSH was designed to deliver unbelievable performance and efficiency.”

Specifications and features of the Maingear Rush Gaming Desktop Series :

Premium chassis with solid steel construction and aluminium exterior

Custom RGB control, ASUS ROG Certified with ASUS Aura Sync

Available with the new evolution of MAINGEAR APEX liquid cooling

Up to Intel’s 10980XE and AMD Threadripper 3990X

Up to Dual NVIDIA RTX Titan for gaming or Quad GPU’s for productivity by request

Up to 128 GB for DDR4 Memory

Support for Multiple 2 TB NVMe SSDs

Optional Hardline Liquid cooling

E-ATX Motherboard Support

Cool and Quiet with up to a 960 mm radiator (360+280+280)

The MAINGEAR RUSH retails starting at $1,899

Source : TPU : Maingear

