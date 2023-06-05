Thermaltake CYCLEDESK 100 smart gaming desk

At Computex 2023 this month Thermaltake has held the Thermaltake Indoor Cycling Esports Tournament to launch its new CYCLEDESK 100 Smart Gaming Desk. A multi-functional desk designed for gaming, working, and professional cycling esports.

The CYCLEDESK 100 Smart Gaming Desk is an essential part of any cycling esports competition. Standing out from most desks on the market, the CYCLEDESK 100’s small footprint and mobility makes it perfect for a variety of usage scenarios; from cycling esports, to gaming stations, and workplace scenarios.

The Thermaltake CYCLEDESK 100’s multi-functional design provides ample space for a PC monitor or laptop setup, allowing users to watch videos while cycling at the same time.

Thermaltake CYCLEDESK 100 gaming desk

Powered by the TT Smart Control Unit, the CYCELDESK 100 comes with a smart height-adjustment function that can be controlled using the companion smart phone application through your wireless network or directly from your computer. It also features an interface which displays the current desk height, and offers easy height-adjustments through a push of a button located at the front panel.

“The CYCLEDESK 100 is not just an ordinary gaming desk, it is designed for a variety of different usage scenarios: Cycling Esports, Gaming stations, and Workplaces. Only one desk that can meet all your indoor usage needs. CYCLEDESK 100 is a professional adjustable bike trainer fitness desk. You can choose to use your desktop, laptop, or tablet to watch your favorite motivational videos or run cycling apps while familiarizing your bike trainer with its pace.”

“The compact desktop space can accommodate all your gaming equipment. Also, the free height control and excellent mobility provides you with more diverse usage patterns. Level up your professional gaming experiences with CYCLEDESK 100! Our height-adjustable desk provides an ergonomic workspace for you. You can freely adjust the height of the desktop according to your work needs. Let’s say goodbye to long sitting and enjoy the health benefits of a height-adjustable desk.”

Source : Thermaltake



