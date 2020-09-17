Speed Cockpit all in one cockpit and racing gaming chair

A new foldable racing and cockpit gaming chair has been launched by Indiegogo this week allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your favorite racing or flight simulation game. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the high quality professional gaming chair aptly named the Speed Cockpit.

Fully adjustable and designed for maximum comfort as well as, compatibility and easy storage the gaming chair comes with a 10 year warranty and features over 20 driving positions from Formula One to GT. Also when not in use the gaming chair can be used with a laptop if needed. Jump over to the official Indiegogo project page for a complete list of all available options and finishes.

“It all started when our CEO, a racecar driver, had to start racing online due to COVID-19 restrictions. When trying to find a slim and comfortable sim cockpit, all he could find were ugly and bulky chairs hat didn’t fit anywhere, so he decided to create his own. The simple yet stylish design of the cockpit allowed us to adapt it to make it a desk and chair.”

– Easy to store and carry in any of its versions. Undo some bolts and remove the floor cushion to fold it properly as a cockpit.

– Double density foam that adjusts to your body for maximum comfort.

– Our design allows for a proper posture with an even weight distribution, keeping you comfortable in long racing/working hours.

– Use your preferred sim racing gear, only adapt your wheel and pedals on our universal supports, and adjust the angle.

– We have created the most rigid single arm cockpit on the market. Try to stand on any sim cockpit like this and see what happens.

Source : Indiegogo

