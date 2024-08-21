Secrete Level : 15 New stories inspired by your favorite games by LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS team

If you enjoyed the LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS series you are sure to enjoy this new anthology of 15 stories inspired by your favorite games coming to Amazon Prime later this year called SECRET LEVEL. The new adult-animated anthology series set to premiere on Amazon Prime on December 10th 2024. This series promises to captivate audiences with 15 original stories inspired by some of the most beloved video games. Created by the team behind the acclaimed LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, each episode is a tribute to the gaming world and its dedicated community of gamers. Check out the trailer below to learn more.

“SECRET LEVEL” is an anthology series that delves into the worlds of various iconic video games. Each of the 15 episodes is crafted to celebrate the unique elements and stories of these games, offering a fresh perspective to both gamers and animation enthusiasts. The series is designed to appeal to adults, with mature themes and complex narratives that reflect the depth and richness of the gaming worlds it explores.

Games That Inspired the Series

The series draws inspiration from a diverse range of video games, each known for its unique storytelling and gameplay mechanics. Some of the games that have inspired the episodes include:

Armored Core

Concord

Crossfire

Dungeons & Dragons

Exodus

Honor of Kings

Mega Man

New World: Aeternum

PAC-MAN

Various PlayStation Studios games

Sifu

Spelunky

The Outer Worlds

Unreal Tournament

Warhammer 40,000

Creative Minds Behind the Series

The series is brought to life by the creative team behind “LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS,” a critically acclaimed anthology series known for its innovative storytelling and stunning animation. This team brings its expertise and passion for animation to “SECRET LEVEL,” ensuring that each episode is a visual and narrative treat. “SECRET LEVEL” will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting December 10. This makes it easily accessible to a global audience, allowing fans of the featured games and new viewers alike to enjoy the series.



