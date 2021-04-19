Gameduino 3X Dazzler for Feather M4

Excamera Labs has created a new Gameduino 3X Dazzler board compatible with the Feather M4 and capable of outputting a HD picture and sound to any HDMI display or TV. The Dazzler is ideal for game designers using CircuitPython, makers who want rich, responsive data and text visualizations, and anyone who wants superb visuals for their CircuitPython project.

Every aspect of the design is open source and hackable, the PCB design, the Verilog code for the HDMI, J1 CPU, and system peripherals, the J1 CPU running on the FPGA and the J1’s firmware that drives the Dazzler’s extra features.

“The Dazzler is ideal for game designers using CircuitPython, makers who want rich, responsive data and text visualizations, and anyone who wants superb visuals for their CircuitPython project. The board itself has additional “hacking” interfaces: a JTAG port for FPGA reloading, and a UART header for direct chat with the onboard FPGA. Its unique combination of tightly coupled GPU and FPGA opens up new creative possibilities. As a truly open platform, the Dazzler can be anything you want it to be.”

For more information on full specifications jump over to the official Adafruit online store by following the link below.

Source : Adafruit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals