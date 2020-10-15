Team Group T-Force microSD cards made specifically for gamers and 4k recording

T-FORCE has launched the first microSD memory card designed specifically for mobile gamers with the Gaming A2 CARD, offering gamers read/write speeds up to 100/90 MB/s and the UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) ratings.

“Allowing gamer sto use the gaming SD cards to instantly record games in 4K video. In addition to being excellent for recording long sessions, the card also offers 256 GB and 512 GB of storage and is capable of random read/write speeds of over 4000 IOPS and 2000 IOPS, respectively, easily meeting A2 standards. With this specially designed card, storage for all these devices can be easily expanded for a more enjoyable and smoother gaming experience.”

“The T-FORCE SSD Adaptor is a magnetic Adaptor for 2.5″ solid-state drives and is made of galvanized steel. Thoughtfully designed with the user in mind, the bottom of the bracket is shaped for easy installation and removal. The bracket’s powerful magnets also allow the user to find the best spot in their case to place their RGB SSD and show off its dazzling lights. As long as the 2.5″ SSD fits the standard screw hole size, it can be effortlessly locked into place. The whole installation process is easy and efficient with the T-FORCE SSD Adaptor, making it ideal for those who enjoy customization and expressing their unique style.”

The Gaming A2 CARD is optimized for mobile applications and devices, such as Android smartphones and tablets, the 100% compatible Nintendo Switch, and other portable gaming devices.

Source : TPU : Team Group

