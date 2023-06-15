MACHENIKE G5 Pro Game Pad controller

Epomaker recently announced the launch of the MACHENIKE G5 Pro Controller, offering an innovative design with numerous upgrades that are sure to excite gamers​​. Priced at an MSRP of $55.99, the game pad is now available on Epomaker’s official website​​. The MACHENIKE G5 Pro Controller, with its full Hall effects, is designed to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience. Hall Effect Analog Sticks and Hall Effect Triggers provide an impressive and precise response.

Leveraging precise electromagnetic induction technology, the G5 Pro offers a pixel-level micro-manipulation experience, thereby preventing gamers from losing due to slippage. This feature ensures performance is prioritized, making it a top choice for gamers.

The G5 Pro is not just about high performance; it’s also about precision and customizability. It comes equipped with a Kailh Switch D-pad, a feature designed specifically for professional gaming. The upgraded Kailh Switch D-Pad is engineered to provide a quicker response, offering more precision and accuracy in executing complex moves and combos. This makes it easier for gamers to make those intricate maneuvers often required in competitive gaming.

The G5 Pro also supports motion-sensing, making it a great match for games that need motion control. Plus, the Dual-Core Programmable Back Buttons are completely customizable, allowing gamers to adjust the controller to suit their unique play style.

The G5 Pro Game Pad controller controller is designed to support a multitude of games across various devices, making it a versatile addition to any gamer’s arsenal. From PCs, Switch, and Smartphones, to Android TVs, Tablets, and even Car Multimedia Systems, this controller has got you covered.

The G5 Pro offers multiple connection options, including Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4 GHz, and wired connectivity, ensuring that it can seamlessly fit into any gaming setup. On top of that, it comes with proprietary software for programming, making it a breeze to tailor the controller and craft a personalized gaming experience. The NS One-Button Wake-Up feature is also a great addition.

Source : Epomaker



