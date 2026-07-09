Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Reservations Open with Early $1,230 Savings

Samsung has officially opened reservations for its highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra, alongside potential new devices such as the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and innovative wearable technology. These launches will be unveiled during the Samsung Unpacked event on July 22nd, offering a glimpse into the future of foldable smartphones and artificial intelligence (AI). With exclusive pre-order perks, trade-in programs, and promotional savings, this launch sets the stage for a significant evolution in mobile innovation. The video below from GregglesTV gives us more details about the pre-orders.

Key Details About the Samsung Unpacked Event

The Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for July 22nd at 9:00 a.m. Eastern, 6:00 a.m. Pacific and 2:00 p.m. British Summer Time. This global showcase will introduce Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra.

This event will serve as a platform to highlight advancements in foldable technology, AI integration, and wearable devices. Whether you are captivated by the innovative design of foldable smartphones or intrigued by the seamless connectivity of wearables, this event promises to deliver valuable insights into Samsung’s vision for the future of mobile technology. The unveiling of these devices is expected to emphasize both functionality and innovation, appealing to tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike.

Exclusive Reservation and Pre-order Benefits

Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra are now open, offering early adopters a range of exclusive benefits. By reserving your device ahead of the official launch, you gain access to perks such as:

A $30 Samsung credit , which can be applied to accessories like earbuds, smart rings, or glasses. However, this credit cannot be used toward the device itself.

, which can be applied to accessories like earbuds, smart rings, or glasses. However, this credit cannot be used toward the device itself. Up to $1,230 in savings through trade-in credits and promotional offers, making it easier to upgrade without exceeding your budget.

Pre-orders are expected to open on the same day as the Unpacked event, making sure you can take advantage of these benefits immediately. This approach not only rewards early interest but also simplifies the process of securing the latest Galaxy devices.

How Samsung’s Trade-in Program Works

Samsung’s trade-in program is designed to make upgrading to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Z Fold 8 Ultra more accessible and environmentally friendly. By trading in your current device, you can receive credit toward your new purchase. To qualify, your device must meet specific conditions, including:

A functional display and no significant physical damage.

and no significant physical damage. Completion of a factory reset to ensure data security and proper processing.

Only one trade-in is allowed per purchase, and leased devices are not eligible for this program. Once you initiate the trade-in, you are required to send your device to Samsung within 15 days to avoid chargebacks. This program not only simplifies the upgrade process but also supports sustainability by reducing electronic waste, aligning with Samsung’s broader environmental goals.

Sweepstakes and Additional Incentives

Adding to the excitement of the launch, Samsung is hosting a sweepstakes that offers participants the chance to win one of ten $500 Samsung gift cards. This opportunity is open to residents of all 50 U.S. states, providing an additional incentive to engage with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 launch.

It is important to note that the $30 Samsung credit is non-transferable, must be used in a single transaction and will be forfeited if not fully utilized. To ensure eligibility for these benefits, make sure to use the same email address for both your reservation and pre-order. These incentives reflect Samsung’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience while building anticipation for its latest devices.

What to Expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 8

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra represent a significant advancement in foldable device technology. These devices are expected to feature:

Enhanced durability and improved display technology, making sure a more robust and user-friendly experience.

and improved display technology, making sure a more robust and user-friendly experience. Advanced AI integration for smarter, more intuitive functionality that adapts to your needs.

In addition to these devices, Samsung is expanding its wearable ecosystem with products such as earbuds, smart rings and glasses. These wearables are designed to complement the Galaxy lineup, offering a seamless, connected experience that integrates effortlessly into your daily life. Together, these innovations aim to redefine how you interact with technology, emphasizing convenience and personalization.

Why This Launch Matters

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup is more than just a new addition to Samsung’s product range; it represents a forward-looking approach to mobile technology. With its focus on foldable design, AI capabilities, and wearable integration, Samsung is setting a new standard for how devices can enhance your lifestyle.

This launch underscores the growing importance of innovation in the tech industry, particularly in areas like foldable smartphones and connected ecosystems. Whether you are drawn to the versatility of foldable devices or the practicality of wearables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup offers solutions that cater to a wide range of preferences and needs.

As the Samsung Unpacked event approaches, anticipation continues to build. Mark your calendar for July 22nd and prepare to explore the future of Galaxy devices. With exclusive benefits, innovative technology, and a focus on user experience, this launch promises to deliver a comprehensive package that redefines what mobile technology can achieve.

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Source & Image Credit: GregglesTV



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