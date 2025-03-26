Galaxy Z Flip 7: Could This Be Samsung’s Biggest Flip Upgrade Yet?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, anticipated for release in 2025, represents a significant evolution in the foldable smartphone category. With a focus on durability, usability, and performance, this device aims to solidify Samsung’s position as a leader in the foldable market. While it introduces several notable upgrades, certain aspects remain unchanged, leaving room for further refinement in future iterations. The video below from Demon’s Tech gives us more details about the rumored handset.

A Larger Cover Screen: More Than Just a Cosmetic Upgrade

One of the most striking features of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is its expanded cover screen, now measuring 4 inches. This is a noticeable improvement over the 3.4-inch display of its predecessor, the Z Flip 6, and aligns it with competitors like the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. For users, this larger external display offers enhanced functionality, making it easier to perform quick tasks such as checking notifications, replying to messages, or even running basic apps—all without the need to unfold the device.

However, while the cover screen’s size has increased, its refresh rate remains at 60 Hz. A higher refresh rate could have provided smoother animations and interactions, but Samsung seems to have prioritized screen real estate and usability over visual fluidity. The main display, unchanged at 6.8 inches, continues to deliver an immersive experience for full-screen activities, maintaining its appeal for tasks like streaming, gaming, and multitasking.

Durability Gets a Boost: Hinge and Dust Resistance

Durability has been a critical focus for foldable devices, and Samsung has made strides in this area with the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The device features a redesigned hinge that has been reinforced to endure repeated folding and unfolding, addressing one of the most common concerns with foldable technology. Additionally, Samsung has improved the device’s environmental resistance by incorporating dust-resistant components into the hinge mechanism, bringing it closer to achieving a truly dustproof design.

Building on the Z Flip 6’s IP48 rating for dust and water resistance, the Z Flip 7 raises the bar for durability. For users, this translates to a more reliable and robust device capable of withstanding the demands of daily use. These enhancements not only improve the phone’s longevity but also instill greater confidence in its ability to handle everyday challenges.

Performance: Snapdragon Power and a Budget-Friendly Option

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 continues to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, making sure top-tier performance for a wide range of tasks, including multitasking, gaming, and running demanding applications. This proven processor delivers a seamless and responsive user experience, maintaining the high standards set by previous models in the Z Flip series.

In addition to the flagship model, Samsung is rumored to be working on a more affordable Z Flip Fan Edition. This variant could feature an Exynos processor, potentially making foldable technology more accessible to a broader audience. While this move could provide widespread access to foldable devices, questions remain about how the Exynos chipset will compare to the Snapdragon in terms of performance and energy efficiency. If executed well, this strategy could expand Samsung’s reach in the foldable market.

Battery Life and Cooling: Designed for Heavy Use

Battery life sees a meaningful improvement in the Galaxy Z Flip 7, with its capacity increasing to 4,300 mAh from the 4,000 mAh found in the Z Flip 6. This upgrade provides longer usage times, whether you’re streaming videos, gaming, or working on the go. For users, this means fewer interruptions and a device that can keep up with the demands of a busy day.

To complement the larger battery, Samsung has enhanced the cooling system by incorporating a more robust vapor chamber. This upgrade helps manage heat more effectively during intensive tasks, making sure consistent performance without overheating. Whether you’re multitasking or engaging in resource-heavy activities, this improvement promises a smoother and more reliable experience.

Fast Charging: A Missed Opportunity

Despite its many advancements, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 retains the same 25W fast charging capability as its predecessor. This lags behind competitors that offer faster charging solutions, which could be a drawback for users who prioritize quick power-ups. While the larger battery somewhat compensates for this limitation by reducing the frequency of charging, the lack of progress in charging speed feels like an area where Samsung could have done more to enhance the user experience.

Innovation with Room for Growth

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 represents a significant step forward in the evolution of foldable smartphones. With its larger cover screen, improved durability, enhanced performance, and better battery life, it addresses many of the shortcomings of previous models. These upgrades make the device a compelling choice for users seeking a blend of innovation and practicality.

However, certain aspects, such as the unchanged fast charging speed and the cover screen’s 60 Hz refresh rate, highlight areas where further refinement is needed. For users, the Z Flip 7 offers a well-rounded package that balances innovative features with everyday usability. As Samsung continues to refine its foldable lineup, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 sets a high standard while leaving room for future improvements.

Source & Image Credit: Demon’s Tech



