Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro battery life test (Video)

We have already seen a speed test and drop test of the Note 20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro and now it is time for a battery life test.

The video below from PhoneBuff puts the two handsets head to head, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 4500 mAh battery and the iPhone 11 Pro Mac a 3969 mAh battery, lets find out how they performed.

As we can see from the video the iPhone 11 Pro Max lasted longer than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the handset lasted 11 hours and 5 mins with the screen on, as opposed to 8 hours and 55 minutes with the screen on for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff

