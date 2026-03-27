Galaxy A57 5G is Official: Samsung’s Best AI Features Finally Hit the Mid-Range

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A57 5G, a mid-range smartphone designed to bring advanced AI capabilities, enhanced performance and extended software support to a broader audience. Released alongside the Galaxy A37 5G, this device aims to make premium technology more accessible without compromising on quality. With a focus on productivity, photography, and security, the Galaxy A57 5G establishes itself as a standout option in the competitive mid-range market.

AI Features That Simplify Your Day

The Galaxy A57 5G debuts with One UI 8.5, featuring “Awesome Intelligence,” a suite of AI-powered tools designed to simplify daily tasks and enhance creativity. These features make the device a versatile companion for both professional and personal use.

Voice Transcription: Seamlessly convert spoken words into text, whether you’re taking notes during a meeting or capturing ideas on the go.

Seamlessly convert spoken words into text, whether you’re taking notes during a meeting or capturing ideas on the go. Object Eraser: Effortlessly remove unwanted elements from photos with precision, thanks to advanced AI editing tools.

Effortlessly remove unwanted elements from photos with precision, thanks to advanced AI editing tools. Multi-Window Drag & Drop: Boost multitasking by dragging and dropping content between apps in split-screen mode, streamlining workflows.

Boost multitasking by dragging and dropping content between apps in split-screen mode, streamlining workflows. AI Select: Receive intelligent suggestions for editing and sharing content, making creative processes more intuitive and efficient.

These tools are powered by Samsung’s Gemini AI engine and Bixby, making sure smooth, intuitive interactions across various applications. Whether you’re managing work tasks or exploring creative hobbies, these features enhance productivity and usability.

Camera Innovations for Creative Expression

The Galaxy A57 5G is equipped with a triple-camera system, headlined by a 50MP main sensor that captures sharp, detailed images. Designed for versatility, the camera setup caters to a wide range of photography needs, from everyday snapshots to artistic compositions.

Nightography: Take vibrant, clear photos in low-light conditions, using improved night photography capabilities for stunning results.

Take vibrant, clear photos in low-light conditions, using improved night photography capabilities for stunning results. Best Face: Use AI processing to select the best expressions in group photos, making sure everyone looks their best.

Use AI processing to select the best expressions in group photos, making sure everyone looks their best. Ultra-Wide and Macro Lenses: Expand your creative possibilities with lenses tailored for wide-angle landscapes and detailed close-up shots.

Enhanced image processing ensures professional-quality results with minimal effort, making it easier to capture standout visuals. Whether you’re documenting special moments or experimenting with creative photography, the Galaxy A57 5G provides the tools to elevate your skills.

Performance Meets Efficiency

At its core, the Galaxy A57 5G is powered by an upgraded CPU, GPU and NPU, delivering smooth multitasking and efficient performance for content creation, gaming and everyday use. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports Super Fast Charging, making sure you stay connected throughout the day. Additionally, optimized cooling technology maintains consistent performance during extended usage.

The smartphone features a Super AMOLED+ display with Vision Booster technology, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals even under bright sunlight. Its slim, lightweight design enhances comfort, whether you’re streaming videos, gaming, or browsing the web. This combination of power and efficiency ensures the Galaxy A57 5G meets the demands of modern users.

Built for Durability and Security

The Galaxy A57 5G is designed to withstand the challenges of daily life, earning an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. This durability ensures reliability in various environments, making it a dependable choice for users on the go.

On the security front, Samsung has integrated advanced features to protect your data. Knox Vault safeguards sensitive information, while Privacy Alerts notify you of potential risks. The Private Album feature provides a secure space to store personal content. Furthermore, the device is backed by six generations of OS and security updates, making sure long-term reliability and peace of mind for users.

Availability and Options

The Galaxy A57 5G will be available starting April 10 in select markets, offering four color options to suit different styles. For those seeking a more affordable alternative, the Galaxy A37 5G provides similar design elements and functionality, available in four distinct shades.

By combining premium AI tools, advanced camera capabilities, and robust security features, the Galaxy A57 5G redefines the mid-range smartphone experience. With its emphasis on performance, durability, and innovation, this device delivers exceptional value for users looking to access innovative technology at an accessible price point.

Source: Samsung



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