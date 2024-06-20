Fully working Puffer Keyboard Jacket available in limited quantities £495

If you are searching for something a little more unique to wear on your daily commute or to that next rendezvous. You might be interested in a unique fully working Keyboard Jacket designed and built by Harry from Lial Workshop: the Keyboard Jacket. This innovative creation by the owner of Lial Workshop, seamlessly integrates a fully functional keyboard into a stylish water resistant puffer jacket.

Puffer Keyboard Jacket Key Features Integrated, fully functional keyboard

Custom design with each key wired and programmed

Durable and tested for strength and stability

Available in Cream & Grey, and All Black & Grey

Constructed from 54 individually placed 3D padded keys

Features key zipper pockets, hash key zipper pull, and adjustable waist

Made from polyester and water-resistant material

The Keyboard Jacket stands out due to its unique features and meticulous design. Each key on the jacket is individually wired and programmed, ensuring that the keyboard is fully functional. This innovative design allows users to type while wearing the jacket, making it a perfect blend of fashion and technology.

The jacket is constructed from 54 individually placed 3D padded keys, providing both aesthetic appeal and functionality. Additional design elements include key zipper pockets, a hash key zipper pull, and an adjustable waist, all contributing to the jacket’s unique look and practicality. Check out the video below to learn more about the construction of the prototype which is now being manufactured in limited quantities.

Design & Construction

Durability is a key aspect of the Keyboard Jacket. The jacket has been rigorously tested for strength and stability to ensure that the keyboard components remain intact during use. This makes it not only a fashionable item but also a reliable piece of technology that can withstand everyday wear and tear.

Pricing and Availability

The Keyboard Puffer Jacket is available for purchase at a price of £495 from Lial Workshop. Harry, the creator, is selling a limited number of these jackets, making it a unique and exclusive item. Customers can choose between two color options: Cream & Grey or All Black & Grey. The jacket is made from polyester and is water-resistant, ensuring that it can be worn in various weather conditions.

For those interested in the intersection of fashion and technology, the Keyboard Puffer Jacket is a must-have. It represents a new frontier in wearable technology, offering both style and functionality. This innovative jacket is perfect for tech enthusiasts, fashion-forward individuals, and anyone looking to make a bold statement.

Other areas of interest might include exploring more about wearable technology, the future of fashion tech, and how other designers are integrating technology into their creations. The Keyboard Jacket is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey into the fusion of fashion and technology.



