Magnum fully folding sunglasses

Roberto Pallini based in London has created a new pair of fully folding sunglasses called Magnum. Launched via Kickstarter this month the sunglasses are now available to back with earlybird pledges from just £19 or roughly $24 offering 61% saving off the recommended retail price. Constructed with eco-friendly ABS premiums and impact proof lenses with a choice of either Warm Tan or Cool Blue.

“Over the last 18 months, we’ve sought out the most premium materials we could use in sunglasses, worked tirelessly to combine them into one perfect package and communicated all our needs to many suppliers across the globe. We narrowed down our list to the perfect three suppliers, all proficient in making sunglasses and who have already made some of the pairs you see on the campaign.”

“Our supply chain – from raw materials to shipping – is readily prepared to take on any magnitude of preorders. Our manufacturers have direct connections to the suppliers and our warehousing team where your sunglasses will be quality checked, packed and sealed to go out to you.”

Source: Kickstarter

