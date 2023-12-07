Saturn 50mm and 75mm 1.6X full frame anamorphic camera lens

Photographers and cinematographers may be interested in the launch of SIRUI’s 50mm and 75mm full-frame anamorphic lenses on Indiegogo this month. Offering lenses have been designed to complement the Saturn Series Anamorphic Lens Set, thereby expanding the range of options available.

The new 50mm and 75mm lenses have been crafted with a keen focus on weight reduction and high precision. The front barrel of these lenses, along with the Saturn Series 35mm lens, are made with carbon fiber and high-precision glass moulding aspherical elements. This innovative use of materials and technology has resulted in each lens weighing less than 500g, a significant achievement in the lens industry.

Early bird bargains are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $936 or £795 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 23% off the established retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

What is a anamorphic camera lens?

An anamorphic camera lens is designed to capture a widescreen image onto a standard-sized film or digital sensor. This is achieved by squeezing the image horizontally during the capture process. When projected or displayed, the image is stretched back to its original widescreen aspect ratio.

This technology was developed to maximize the use of film space and to create widescreen cinematic experiences without the need for wider film. A key characteristic of anamorphic lenses is their unique optical properties, which often include distinct horizontal lens flares and a specific kind of background blur, or ‘bokeh’, which is oval-shaped rather than circular.

These lenses are often used in filmmaking to create a specific aesthetic or to capture more of the scene without resorting to a wider film or sensor, thus preserving image quality. The choice of an anamorphic lens can significantly influence the visual storytelling of a film.

The use of aspherical lenses in the design of the new 50mm and 75mm lenses is a noteworthy feature. Aspherical lenses help correct for spherical aberration, a common issue in lens design that results in the inability to focus all colors at the same convergence point. The use of aspherical lenses allows for fewer elements to be used compared to conventional spherical optics, further contributing to the weight reduction of the lenses.

Anamorphic camera lens

Moreover, the three lenses in the Saturn Series – the 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm – have been designed with similar weights. This uniformity in weight design makes them suitable for use on cameras or other setups without adding significant weight, providing convenience and flexibility to users.

The new 50mm and 75mm lenses come with a 1.6x squeeze factor. This feature creates an oval and elongated bokeh and a strong sense of compression. This effect helps to separate the subject from the background in film, adding depth and a cinematic quality to the images.

If the Saturn 50mm and 75mm campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the Saturn 50mm and 75mm full frame anamorphic camera lens project appraise the promotional video below.

50mm and 70mm full frame lens

The large 45mm image circle of the SIRUI Saturn Series is another impressive feature. It is large enough to cover a 43mm full frame, working well with sensors to create images without vignetting. Vignetting, or the reduction of an image’s brightness or saturation at the periphery compared to the image center, can affect the overall quality of the image. The large image circle of the Saturn Series lenses effectively addresses this issue.

The launch of SIRUI’s 50mm and 75mm full-frame anamorphic lenses marks a significant advancement in the field of photography and cinematography. With their innovative use of carbon fiber and high-precision glass moulding aspherical elements, weight reduction to less than 500g, correction of spherical aberration, similar weight design across the three lenses, 1.6x squeeze factor for oval bokeh and strong compression, and large 45mm image circle to cover 43mm full frame, these lenses promise to deliver high-quality, cinematic images for photographers and cinematographers.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the full frame anamorphic camera lens, jump over to the official Saturn 50mm and 75mm crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals