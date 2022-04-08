Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS) via the public cloud announced

Fujitsu has this week announced the launch of its new Computing as a Service (CaaS) service designed to deliver customers access to “world-leading computing technologies” via the public cloud. Created to accelerate digital transformation (DX) and empower customers globally the new service offers a portfolio of services.

Fujitsu anticipates that CaaS will contribute to solving societal issues, as well as persistent challenges in a wide range of industries, including finance, manufacturing, distribution, logistics, disaster prevention (including earthquake and tsunami prediction), and medical fields such as drug discovery and gene therapy.

“Cost remains a major obstacle for many companies and organizations aiming to apply advanced computing technologies like Fujitsu’s Digital Annealer and high performance computing (HPC) in their business. To address this issue, Fujitsu will offer users easy access to a range of services under its new CaaS portfolio, allowing users from a wide range of industries to easily tap into the power offered by Fujitsu’s advanced computing technologies.”

Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS)

Vivek Mahajan, Chief Technology Officer (Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP) Fujitsu Limited, explains.

“CaaS will provide customers with seamless access to services on the public cloud to meet rapidly increasing computing demands, leveraging Fujitsu’s world-leading advanced computing technologies. In the future, we look to further expand the portfolio with access to technologies like quantum computing.

This move marks an important milestone toward democratizing high-performance and quantum computing and will play an important role in the achievement of Fujitsu’s Purpose: ‘to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation.'”

Source : Fujitsu

