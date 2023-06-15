Frostpunk 2 society survival game release date set for 2024

Frostpunk 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the society survival game Frostpunk, is set to launch on PC in 2024, as announced by 11 bit studios. The announcement came alongside the release of new trailers for both Frostpunk 2 and The Invincible, an adventure game based on the science fiction novel by Stanislaw Lem, developed by Starward Industries.

The narrative of Frostpunk 2 is set thirty years following the devastating storm that marked the end of the first chapter in humanity’s survival story in Frostpunk. The City, established around the life-giving warmth of the Generator, has evolved and expanded over the years. The world has been reshaped by years of relentless whiteouts, providing a blank canvas for the continuation of its post-apocalyptic tale.

Despite the tightening grip of oppression on a society struggling for vital supplies and growing internal disputes, the world is on the precipice of a potential period of significant growth. The focus of the narrative, however, is on the changes in the people themselves. As they adapt to the frost and their collective survival instinct diminishes, human nature, fueled by ambition, comes into play. This ambition could potentially lead The City to its downfall.

Jakub Stokalski, the game’s Co-Director and Design Director at 11 bit studios, emphasized that Frostpunk 2 is still centered around The City and its society. But this time, he pointed out that players would encounter new types of threats sparked by escalating social differences. These threats extend beyond the mere survival challenges faced in the first game.

The game continues to utilize its post-apocalyptic, frozen setting to narrate a compelling tale about human ambition, societies striving for their ideals, and the consequences of difficult decisions. These decisions may not always be universally accepted, highlighting a critical theme – the greatest threat to humanity may not be nature itself but human nature.

