Frontier Model Forum announced by OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Microsoft

OpenAI, in partnership with Anthropic, Google, and Microsoft, has announced the formation of a new industry body, the Frontier Model Forum. This collaborative initiative aims to foster the safe and responsible development of frontier AI systems. These are large-scale machine-learning models that surpass the capabilities of current advanced models, pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve.

The Frontier Model Forum is set to leverage the technical and operational expertise of its member companies to benefit the entire AI ecosystem. This includes advancing technical evaluations and benchmarks, and developing a public library of solutions to support industry best practices and standards. The goal is to create a collaborative environment where organizations can work together to ensure the safe and responsible development of frontier AI models.

AI models

Membership in the Frontier Model Forum is open to organizations that meet specific criteria. The Forum encourages these organizations to collaborate on ensuring the safe and responsible development of frontier AI models. This is a clear indication of the Forum’s commitment to fostering a collaborative environment that promotes the responsible use of AI.

The Frontier Model Forum acknowledges the need for appropriate guardrails to mitigate risks associated with AI. It recognizes the contributions already made by various governments and organizations in this regard and aims to build on these efforts. Over the next year, the Forum will focus on three key areas to support the safe and responsible development of frontier AI models.

Strategy and priorities

To guide its strategy and priorities, the Frontier Model Forum plans to establish an Advisory Board. It will also set up key institutional arrangements including a charter, governance, and funding. This will ensure that the Forum is well-equipped to tackle the challenges and opportunities that come with the development of frontier AI models.

The Forum intends to consult with civil society and governments on its design and ways to collaborate. It seeks to support and contribute to existing government and multilateral initiatives, demonstrating its commitment to a multi-stakeholder approach to AI development.

In addition to this, the Frontier Model Forum plans to build on the work of existing industry, civil society, and research efforts across each of its workstreams. It will explore ways to collaborate with and support these multi-stakeholder efforts, further emphasizing its commitment to a collaborative and inclusive approach to the development of frontier AI models.

The Frontier Model Forum represents a significant step forward in the responsible development of frontier AI models. By bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry, the Forum is well-positioned to make a significant impact on the future of AI and as more information is released we will keep you up to speed is always.

What the Frontier Model Forum will do?

OpenAI explains more about the creation of the Frontier Model Forum and what it will do.