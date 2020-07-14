FreeEEG32 32-channel EEG ADC with Cortex-M7, affordable, stackable and open source

Scientists and hackers searching for affordable research-grade equipment maybe interested to know that the FreeEEG32 a 32-channel EEG ADC with Cortex-M7 Wilson be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website. The affordable, stackable and open source 24-bit, sigma-delta, simultaneous sampling board has been designed to provide research grade equipment without breaking the bank.

This FreeEEG32 board is specialized for EEG, meaning all considerations have been made for noise control and power isolation for safety. However, the board works as a general purpose signal acquisition device, meaning you can have 32-channel, 24-bit simultaneous sampling for all your signal analysis needs. For example:

– Non-EEG bio-signal acquisition and imaging

– Creating other types of high-channel signal analysis devices

– Environmental sensing like for industrial process control

– ELF and ULF radio signal acquitision

– Smart home management

– Power/noise measurement

“The FreeEEG32 mixes four AD7771 ADCs with ultra-low noise sources and references (<0.22 μV measured) and a powerful STM32H7 ARM Cortex-M7-based chipset to drive them and perform pre-processing. This is sensitive enough for high-quality EEG data acquisition and much, much more. NeuroIDSS has been developing this EEG for several years now as the definitive open source answer to expensive, proprietary EEG technology.

FreeEEG32 is part of an ongoing scientific project to probe working memory in the brain and measure theta and gamma correlations with memory encoding. This project is dedicated to science and discovery and all those who undertake it. It is entirely open access and in the spirit of improving global scientific discourse and community. We endeavor to get these increasingly important tools to the masses so we all may participate in one of the most important scientific projects of our era: solving the brain.”

Features & Specifications:

Four AD7771 Analog-to-Digital Converters 24-bit, up to 128 kSPS simultaneous sampling* Eight channels per ADC Up to 8x programmable gain 107 dB dynamic range at 32 kSPS Onboard SAR (Successive-Approximation-Register) ADC for diagnostics

STM32H7 ARM Cortex M-7 Microcontroller 480 MHz CPU 1027 DMIPS (Dhrystone Million Insturctions Per Second) 2 MB flash, 1 MB SRAM, 16 kB L1-cache Double-precision floating point unit (FPU) for deep learning, etc. Chrom-ART graphics acceleration Dozens of communication protocols

Separate USB ports for power and data With isolated power and logic

SD card slot for data collection or extended program storage

We’re also testing an accelerometer for basic movement tracking when the device is head-mounted

For more information about the FreeEEG32 and to register your interest and be notified when the board becomes available to purchase jump over to the Crowd Supply website by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply

