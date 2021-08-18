Free Xbox games coming to Xbox Games Pass

Megan Spurr, Community Lead for the Xbox Game Pass team has taken to the official Xbox new site this week to reveal the free Xbox games that will soon be arriving on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Available to play from today are Humankind on PC, Need for Speed Heat (Cloud) EA Play, Star Wars Battlefront II (Cloud) EA Play and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Cloud) EA Play.

Soon to be added to the ever-growing Xbox Game Pass library of free Xbox games are Recompile (Cloud, Console [Xbox Series X|S Only], and PC) which will be arriving on August 19th 2021, together with Train Sim World 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) and Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Console, and PC). A little later on August 25th Psychonauts 2 will be arriving and on August 26th the iconic Myst adventure game will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC.

“You probably saw this coming, but there are lots of Xbox Game Pass games on the way. Last week we announced Humankind is coming to PC on day one… and today that day has arrived! Looking ahead, we’re excited to explore the bizarre, twisted, and trippy mental worlds of Psychonauts 2 and solve the mystery of the time loop in Twelve Minutes on day one. Those barely scratch the surface for what’s on the horizon, so let’s jump right in and check out all the games coming soon!”

“Recompile : This atmospheric, Metroidvania-inspired hacking adventure lets you take control of a semi-sapient program struggling against deletion. In the sprawling 3D world of the Mainframe, Recompile features intense combat, tight 3D platforming, super-powered abilities, and an environmental logic-based hacking mechanic.”

Source : Microsoft

