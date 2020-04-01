Free Xbox games with Gold April 2020 unveiled

Microsoft has announced the four free Xbox games that will be available throughout April for Gold subscribers. Project CARS 2 is heading up the lineup and will be available from today April 1st. Followed shortly afterwards on April 16th by turn-based RPG Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle. Xbox 360 and Xbox One via Backward Compatibility, can play the HD remaster of the classic original Xbox game Fable Anniversary followed by some table top racing with the family in Toybox Turbos.

– Project CARS 2 ($59.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 30 on Xbox One

– Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle ($22.49 ERP): Available April 16 to May 15 on Xbox One

– Fable Anniversary ($39.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

– Toybox Turbos ($9.99 ERP): Available April 16 to 30 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Project CARS 2

Over 180 elite vehicles are available for your choosing to compete on a variety of track surfaces including ice, dirt, and mud. Featuring dynamic weather physics on 140 tracks, true-to-life handling, and multiple game modes, the ultimate driver journey begins at the wave of the checkered flag.

Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle

In this collection of the award-winning game and its sequel, inhabit a world of chivalry, class warfare, and semi-appropriate cultural references — while complaining loudly to the Game Master. It’s all the fun of pen and paper RPGs and none of the lost dice!

Fable Anniversary

All new textures, models, and lighting were used to retell the story of the pioneering game where every character choice has a direct consequence. This is the definitive Fable experience for faithful fans and new players alike.

Toybox Turbos

Collect and customize 35 vehicles on 18 crazy tracks in a game that reboots the classic table top racing experience. With six gaming modes available and amazing power-ups, it’s the perfect family game for those competitive “just one more” sessions.

Source : Microsoft

