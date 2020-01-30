Free PlayStation games with Plus for Feb 2020 includes PSVR Firewall Zero Hour shooter

Sony has confirmed the free PlayStation games that will be available to subscribers of their PlayStation Plus service for February 2020. February’s PlayStation Plus games haul offers not two, not three, but potentially up to five free PS Plus games for you to enjoy offering, BioShock: The Collection, containing all three legendary first person adventures, The Sims 4 and the virtual reality team shooter, Firewall Zero Hour.

“Become a hired contractor and expertly seize – or protect – sensitive information from opposing teams in Firewall Zero Hour, a 4v4 tactical shooter developed exclusively for PS VR. Dive straight into these intense multiplayer battles when Firewall Zero Hour’s new season – Operation: Black Dawn – also begins 4th February, featuring a new map (Oil Rig) available for all players, and other free content!”

All three games will be available from 4th February to 2nd March. This means January’s games will be available via PS Plus for just a few more days, so don’t delay grab ’em before they’re gone for good.

Source: PS Blog

