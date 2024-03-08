Build a free alternative to Github Copilot assistant to help you code

In the fast-paced world of software development, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a crucial ally for coders, offering assistance that can significantly speed up the coding process. However, many developers are seeking alternatives to popular subscription-based services like GitHub Copilot, which, while powerful, come with ongoing costs and potential privacy concerns. If you’re among those looking for a more private and cost-effective solution, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s entirely possible to create your own AI coding assistant that runs locally on your machine.

Imagine having a coding partner that not only understands your unique coding style but also keeps your proprietary code away from prying eyes. This is where Continue comes into play. Continue is a powerful AI tool that harnesses the capabilities of ChatGPT-4, a state-of-the-art AI technology, to provide code autocompletion and assistance right on your local environment. This means that unlike cloud-based services, your code remains within the confines of your own computer, ensuring maximum privacy.

Building a copilot style coding assistant to help you code

The beauty of Continue is that it eliminates the need for costly subscriptions, offering developers like you the advanced coding assistance you need without the financial strain. Moreover, Continue can be customized to understand your specific codebase, leading to more precise and relevant coding suggestions that can enhance your productivity.

To get Continue up and running, you’ll need to use AMA, an open-source tool that facilitates the execution of AI models on your local machine. This tool puts you in the driver’s seat, giving you full control over the AI’s operations and the data it processes. Integration with your coding environment is seamless, thanks to the ‘Continue’ VS Code extension. This extension connects your Visual Studio Code with the local AI models, ensuring a smooth and efficient coding experience.

Free alternative to Github Copilot

One of the most exciting aspects of setting up your own AI coding assistant is the flexibility it offers. You’re not limited to a single AI provider. With a range of options like OpenAI GPT and Google API at your disposal, you can select the AI model that best suits your coding needs. Open Word UI provides a user-friendly interface that allows you to test different AI models, enabling you to make an educated choice.

The process of setting up a local API to serve your chosen AI model is straightforward. By doing so, you ensure that your AI coding assistant is always ready to help, even without an internet connection. The setup is simplified through the use of a Docker Compose YAML file, which outlines all the necessary components for a quick and easy launch of your assistant.

The next crucial step is to explore and evaluate various AI models to find the one that most effectively understands your coding approach and can offer the most beneficial support. After selecting the best AI model for your needs, you’ll integrate it with the VS Code extension. This integration provides you with real-time coding assistance, boosting your efficiency and minimizing errors.

The final customization step is to train the AI model on your own projects. By doing so, you ensure that the coding assistance you receive is finely tuned to your specific coding habits and preferences. Continue is an innovative, open-source AI coding assistant designed to integrate seamlessly with popular Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) such as Visual Studio Code (VS Code) and JetBrains. This cutting-edge tool leverages the capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs) to facilitate and enhance the coding experience for developers, offering a wide array of functionalities aimed at improving coding efficiency, understanding, and creativity.

Features of Continue open-source autopilot for VS Code and JetBrains

Code Interpretation and Explanation: Continue allows users to select sections of code and request explanations or alternative perspectives. This feature is particularly useful for understanding complex code snippets, clarifying the functionality of specific methods or operations (e.g., a forRoot() static function in NestJS), or unraveling the rationale behind certain coding decisions, such as the necessity of a left join in a SQL query. Natural Language Editing: Users can highlight sections of code and instruct Continue to perform refactoring tasks using natural language commands. This could involve transforming a segment of code to achieve a different outcome, such as rewriting it to return a flattened list from a 3×3 matrix, or refactoring code snippets to use more efficient or modern coding patterns. This feature streamlines the process of code optimization and maintenance. Code Generation from Scratch: Continue excels at generating code files from scratch based on user prompts. This capability spans a wide range of programming needs, from starting new Python scripts and React components to implementing specific algorithms in C++ or creating Docker compose files. This feature not only saves time but also aids in learning by providing code examples for specific requirements. Experimental Features and Customization: Continue introduces experimental support for features like local tab autocomplete in VS Code, enhancing the coding workflow by making code completion more intuitive and context-aware. Additionally, Continue supports the use of built-in context providers, slash commands, and the creation of custom counterparts, allowing users to tailor the assistant to their specific coding style and needs. Ease of Getting Started: To get started with Continue, users can download the extension for their preferred IDE (VS Code or JetBrains) and use a proxy server for a seamless initial experience. This setup enables secure calls to LLMs, including GPT-4, Gemini Pro, and Phind CodeLlama, via prominent providers such as OpenAI and Google. As users become more familiar with Continue, they have the option to customize their experience further by using their API keys or selecting different models/providers.

By following these steps, you can set up a robust AI coding assistant that not only saves you money but also enhances your coding privacy and provides personalized support. This local AI assistant is a powerful resource that can improve your development workflow and help you code more efficiently.



