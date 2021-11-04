Forza Horizon 5 launches tomorrow now available to preload in early access

In preparation for the imminent launch of the new and highly anticipated Forza Horizon 5 driving game Microsoft and Playground Games has made available the ability to preload the game in Early Access. To recap the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition launches in early access starting tomorrow, November 5th 2021 at midnight local time. By preloading the Forza Horizon 5 game you can explore the “vibrant open world of Mexico” ahead of global launch on November 9th 2021.

Forza Horizon 5 launch trailer

Also check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest game in the Forza franchise which will be available on Xbox or Windows PCs.

“Forza fans, are you ready to explore the largest, most diverse open world ever in a Forza Horizon game? Starting tomorrow, November 5, jump into FH 5’s early access where you discover living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons, and a towering snow-capped volcano, all while you lead breathtaking expeditions across Mexico’s gorgeous, ever-evolving landscape. Your Ultimate Horizon Adventure awaits! Explore the vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars. “

“For those who have purchased the Premium Edition or Premium Add-ons Bundle on Xbox or Windows PCs, FH 5’s early access unlocks November 5 at 12:01 a.m.12:01 a.m. local time in your country PCs. For those playing on Steam, early access unlocks globally at 12:01 a.m. EDT on November 5. In addition to early access, the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition and Premium Add-ons Bundle include the Welcome Pack, Car Pass, VIP Membership and two game expansions when they become available. Xbox Game Pass members benefit from a 10% discount on the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-ons Bundle from the Microsoft Store.”

