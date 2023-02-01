Forspoken PC action RPG technical review by Digital Foundry

The highly anticipated Forspoken action role-playing game launch last month on the PlayStation 5 and Windows PC systems in the team over at Digital Foundry have wasted no time creating and in-depth technical review of the new Forspoken PC release. Players take on the role of Alfre “Frey” Holland voiced by Ella Balinska, a young woman who is transported from New York City to the fantasy world of Athia. She uses magical powers to journey through it and survive in order to find her way home. Unfortunately Athia is under the tyrannical rule of the Tantas, which include Tanta Sila voiced by Janina Gavankar and Tanta Prav voiced by Pollyanna McIntosh.

Forspoken PC

Alex Battaglia presents the Digital Foundry tech review for Forspoken, looking at whether the rocky launch of the PS5 version is smoothed over for the PC platform. Despite the exciting inclusion of DirectStorage to speed up load times and plenty of graphical options, including two forms of RT, there are some deep flaws here that need to be addressed.”

Forspoken Storyline

“Frey soon learns this beautiful land once flourished under the reign of benevolent matriarchs, called Tantas, until a devastating blight relentlessly corrupted everything it touched. The Break transformed animals into beasts, men into monsters, and rich landscapes into four dangerous realms. At the center of their shattered domains, the Tantas now rule as maddened and evil sorceresses.

Unaffected by the Break and desperate for answers, Frey reluctantly agrees to help the last remaining citizens of Athia who see her as their only hope. Frey’s journey through this strange and treacherous land will take her deep into the heart of corruption where she must battle monstrous creatures, confront the powerful Tantas, and uncover secrets that awaken something much more from within.

Source : Steam : Digital Foundry





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals