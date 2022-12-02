Transformers Rise of the Beasts released date set for June 2023

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming action movie Transformers Rise of the Beasts which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide from June 9, 2023 onwards. Check out the first trailer to learn more about the new mechanical machines, characters and storyline of the latest film in the Transformers franchise.

Transformers Rise of the Beasts stars Don Murphy, Tom DeSanto, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, Duncan Henderson and James Vanderbilt. Offering a sequel to the 2018 film Bumblebee the film is storyline revolves around a pair of archaeologists from Brooklyn in 1994 that come into an ancient conflict through a globe-trotting adventure that ties in with three factions of Transformers: the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons.

“Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.”

Transformers Rise of the Beasts released date

The official Transformers Rise of the Beasts released date has been set by Paramount for June 9, 2023. As more trailers and teasers are released in the run-up to the film is premiere we will keep you informed as always.

Source : Paramount Pictures





